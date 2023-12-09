MGM COTAI Announces Exclusive, One Night Only Performance by Award-Winning Superstar Bruno Mars in January

On the heels of his sold-out shows at MGM Resorts’ Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas, MGM Resorts is bringing award-winning superstar Bruno Mars to partner property MGM COTAI in Macau. Named as the “World Center of Tourism and Leisure”, Macau has lived up to its reputation with its non-gaming and overseas-marketing investments, and entertainment being one of the city’s key initiatives to attract international travelers. MGM prides itself on being at the forefront of its multi-faceted non-gaming investments and it has kept elevating Macau’s increasingly international reputation as the destination for mega-events by surprising local and global audiences with impeccable entertainment line-ups. MGM COTAI will once again astonish locals and international visitors by proudly presenting Bruno Mars as the very first international superstar heralding the year 2024 – “The One & Only Night” Bruno Mars concert will be held at the roof terrace of MGM COTAI on January 6, 2024,Tickets are now available at www.mgm.mo.

Bruno Mars, the 15-time Grammy Awards-winner and incredibly gifted musician and songwriter, is set to light up the skyline of Macau with his signature high-energy and spectacular performance against the backdrop of MGM COTAI’s award-winning “jewelry box” architecture.

Famous for his versatile musical style blending funk, hip-hop, and R&B, Bruno Mars’ repertoire includes iconic tunes such as “Just the Way You Are”, “Uptown Funk”, “That’s What I Like”, “Wake Up in the Sky”. All these songs have not only achieved chart-topping success, but they have also significantly contributed to Bruno Mars’ impressive achievements. His exceptional talent has been acknowledged and celebrated in major award ceremonies; countless music critics have acclaimed him as the best male singer in pop music world.

Bruno Mars’ immense popularity has made his concert tickets highly sought-after, cherished by fans worldwide. The high demand creates a sense of exclusivity and excitement surrounding his performances. This exclusive one-night concert will definitely be calling fans from all over the world to come to Macau and unlock a new outdoor music experience together with Bruno Mars, and the intense energy is guaranteed to ignite MGM COTAI.