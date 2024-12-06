MGM Joined Hands with Fortune to Present the Annual Brainstorm Design Conference Again in Macau

MGM and Fortune joined hands once again in Macau to hold the Fortune Brainstorm Design conference, an international forum focusing on the fields of design and business at the MGM COTAI, which attracted over 300 top global designers and guests such as executives of Fortune 500 companies to discuss cooperation and co-creation cantered on a wide range of design-related topics.

Brainstorm Design was launched in 2018 and is now a leading international forum focusing on the intersection of design, business and technology. After MGM and Fortune successfully introduced this world-class event to China and debuted in Macau last year, the partnership has continued to thrive. This year, MGM and Fortune have joined forces once again to host the conference, shining a global spotlight on Macau.

With the theme of this year’s event, “Experiments in Experience,” participants delved into how design and design thinking can address some of the most pressing global challenges, including climate change, sustainable development, diversity, and inclusiveness. Brainstorm Design 2024 featured speakers such as Robert Brunner, one of the earliest and most influential industrial designers in Silicon Valley; Elizabeth Brink, co-CEO of the world’s largest architecture firm Gensler; and Peter Kindel, the design leader of the world-renowned architecture firm SOM. The event also featured representatives from leading organizations such SAP, Beats by Dre, Universal Beijing Resort, Tom Dixon, General Mills, Beijing Automotive Group, BCG, Rockwell Group, Google Ventures, and United Health Group, among others.

Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor for Asia and Brainstorm Design Editorial Chair said, “From emerging technologies to timeless storytelling techniques and innovations in smart design, Brainstorm Design 2024 celebrated the value of great design in business. In a world where narrative, culture and context play a crucial role in crafting timeless designs and fostering meaningful human connections, many firms are finding good design more important than ever.”

Macau is a city where design and creativity seamlessly intertwine with its rich cultural fabric. Boasting a profound historical heritage, it stands as a testament to the harmonious and earliest fusion of Eastern and Western civilizations. For centuries, diverse cultures have converged in Macau, this vibrant cultural exchange has given the city a distinctive design perspective, offering inspiration that bridges tradition and modernity.

In addition to the annual forum, a series of off-site tour programs were organized in the Barra District. As one of the historical areas in Macau, the Barra District has borne witness to the early cultural exchanges between the East and West. The district is rich with evidence of cultural integration, making it a living representation of Macau’s historical and cultural heritage. MGM and the Macau SAR Government have been spearheading a series of revitalization projects in the Barra District. These initiatives seamlessly combine revitalization with preservation, aiming to honor the area’s rich heritage while infusing it with modern design concepts. By leveraging its own cultural and tourism advantages, the project unveil the unique charm and significance of the area.

Catarina Lio, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM expressed, “We have incorporated ‘design’ as the core principle of the Barra District’s revitalization since we initiated the project 10 months ago, with the aim to deliver tangible solutions that address the community needs. With ‘life and energy’ as the key driving forces, we are committed to create spaces that prioritizes vibrancy, inclusivity, and focus on the well-being of family and pets. Our strong vision is to transform the Barra District into a neighbourhood for various types of gathering, as well as a place where bonds between friends and families can truly thrive.”