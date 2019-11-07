MGM Scoops 20 Human Resources & CSR Awards in Two Months

Consolidating MGM’s lead as Employer of Choice Internationally

In September and October, MGM won 20 major awards for its stellar performance and achievements. The acclaim included 17 human resources awards from professional bodies across Greater Asia, an endorsement for MGM’s continued investment in staff well-being, talent development, career growth and leveraging state-of-the-art HR technologies and learning platform to effectively serve and communicate with our team members.

MGM racked up its tally with 10 accolades in HR Distinction Awards organized by HR Magazine, a reputable publication in Asia. In addition to capturing the Employer of the Year (Gold) honor, MGM received recognitions in Employee Development, Talent Acquisition and other categories. MGM also won high praise from HRoot, a leading human resources media in China. The Company’s Learning and Talent Development Team scored the Best HR Center of Excellence in Greater China for the very first time. MGM was named one of the Best HR Teams in Greater China for the second year; Ms. Wendy Yu, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, received the Outstanding Achievement Award of Human Resource Management in Greater China.

MGM’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusiveness in the workplace was once again endorsed by the Excellent Disabled Employees & Hiring Disabled Staff Recognition Scheme, a program co-organized by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) of the Macao SAR. This year saw MGM receive the Hiring Disabled Staff Recognition for the seventh time in a row. In late October, MGM won the Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the third consecutive year and earned its second Ambassadors of Corporate Social Responsibility honor at the 8th Cross-Strait-Four-Region Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award Ceremony organized by Mirror Post of Hong Kong.

Development of Human Capital – Key focus on Corporate Social Responsibility

Ms. Wendy Yu was thrilled at these recognitions for the Company, noting that the achievements were attributable to the leadership of MGM’s Board of Directors and the wholehearted effort of our department heads and the human resources team. The impressive list of honors, especially the Best Employer award, justified MGM’s commitment and respect to team members. MGM marshaled its resources to create a harmonious and caring working environment so that team members can be at their best and to deliver their best to our customers and communities. The Greater China awards is an endorsement for MGM’s efforts by a reputable panel of judges from other industries. MGM will continue to build on different aspects of human resources encompassing local talent development, continuous education, staff’s overall well-being as well as in-house facility enhancement and to uphold its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Continuous Talent Development

MGM’s outstanding performance in talent development also won high praise from Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA). The Company received Awards for Excellence in Training and Development of Local Talent, making MGM the only company in Macau to garner these accolades. Separately, MGM earned China Talent Development Award – Top 50 Corporate University from China Training Magazine in recognition of its achievement in staff training.

MGM strives to nurture local talent and assist in career planning, which are in line with the direction of the Macau government. MGM provides team members with a wide range of development opportunities and diverse training programs, including learning or joining field trips in China and Las Vegas. In 2018, training programs offered by MGM totaled over 917,000 hours. Average annual training hours per team member was 85 hours, outperforming other players in the industry.

MGM eAcademy was set up in 2016 to further promote life-long learning, with over 6,500 courses for team members to learn with their digital gadgets anytime, anywhere. In September, this innovative learning platform earned MGM an award for outstanding e-learning at the HR Tech INNO Awards, China 2019.

Providing the best for Team Members



MGM offers comprehensive facilities and programs to create a sense of belonging and deliver care to our team members. These include healthy meals for employee dining, lactation rooms for working mothers, comfortable rest areas, modern convenience of clinic and banks, etc. Employees and family members are provided with complimentary consultation service under the Employee Assistance Program if needed. MGM has 9 Golden Lion Sports Teams to cater to different sports interests and encourage healthy and balanced life styles. Team members are also encouraged to join Golden Lion Volunteer Team to serve the community. In 2018, the volunteer team put in over 10,000 hours of service in 106 community activities organized or participated by MGM.