MGM unveils “Zhang Yimou’s Studio: Mastermind Behind Macau 2049” in Barra District.

Seven years after the opening of the MGM Theater, its first-ever residency show is ready to debut! MGM has joined hands with internationally acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to present Macau 2049, a groundbreaking residency show which will premiere on December 15 at the MGM Theater. Ahead of the show launch, MGM has specially invited Zhang Yimou, Chief Director of Macau 2049, to host an exhibition titled “Zhang Yimou’s Studio: Mastermind Behind Macau 2049” at Navy Yard No. 2 in Barra District. As the prologue of the residency show, the exhibition offers visitors a closer look at the creative vision behind Macau 2049, featuring excerpts from the performance, re-creation of Zhang Yimou’s studio settings, stage design sketches, and behind-the-scenes highlights.

The cast and crew of Macau 2049, currently in the midst of intensive rehearsals, gathered today (December 6) to join the opening of the exhibition. Local dancer Wong Ka Lou said, “Macau 2049 reinterprets traditional Chinese culture and preserves it through the use of cutting-edge technology. As one of the performers, I am deeply impressed by the enormous potential of performing arts in Macau and incredibly honored to be part of the Macau 2049 team. Working with international masters, including Director Zhang Yimou, has enhanced my performing skills. I believe the audience will definitely experience the charm of Macau as a ‘City of Performing Arts’.”

Curated under the theme of “Harmony”, the exhibition invites all walks of life to discover how Zhang Yimou has collaborated with creative talents from around the world to integrate different artistic perspectives and bring Macau 2049 to life in the multicultural city of Macau. The exhibition also accentuates the cultural richness of Barra District, where East meets West.

“Zhang Yimou’s Studio: Mastermind Behind Macau 2049” will be open to the public for free from December 6, 2024, to February 16, 2025. For more details, please visit https://www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/Zhang-Yimou-Studio

Macau 2049 will premiere on December 15. Tickets are now available for sale at https://www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/Macau2049

Dates: December 6, 2024 – February 16, 2025 Opening Hours： Monday to Friday: 12:00 – 19:00 Weekends and Public Holidays: 12:00 – 21:00 Venue: Navy Yard No. 2 at Barra District Admission: Free