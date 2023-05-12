Mother’s Day: a day of celebration, but a day of painful longing for migrants

Preparations are underway to celebrate Mother’s Day, prompting families to honor mothers through thoughtful gifts and memorable dinners.

For many, Mother’s Day can be a time of feeling appreciated and loved – but to some, it can be a time of painful longing – a longing that comes in waves, but which is most evident during this occasion.

For foreign workers in the city, the price is high.

A majority of foreign workers in Macau are women, most of whom are mothers, who chose to trade time with their kids to be able to send money back home.

“I feel very sad. No mothers would want to celebrate this occasion alone,” said a non-resident worker, Marie Agurin.

Agurin has been working in the city for over 21 years, and has not celebrated the occasion since she left her children, who are all now grown-ups with families.

“All mothers would want to be surrounded by her children on occasions like this. There is no other way to [be with them] but to receive greetings through video calls,” she added.

The three-year pandemic has hit the city hard, making it nearly impossible for many foreign workers to go back home due to the closure of borders and the absence of flights. The restrictions on blue card holders, banned from returning once they go back home, was also a major reason.

Now, five months into the opening up of the city and the gradual resumption of flights, many are still unable to go back home due to work.

With the upcoming Mother’s Day occasion, many told the Times that they will only continue to share stories of joy and pride as many of them remain the breadwinners of their families, hoping to give them a better shot at life.

“I really feel incomplete because I cannot fulfill my motherly duties to my children. I was not able to watch them grow and see the changes they went through,” said another mother of three, Marjorie Lagua.

Lagua has not been able to spend Mother’s Day with her sons for the past eight years – something that she wishes she could have done.

“They are grown-ups. They have their own interests and make their own decisions. I feel like there is no longer a reason for me to celebrate this occasion,” she added.

“This occasion is just another reminder of how we have been absent in the lives of our children. But what can we do? We need to provide for those back home,” said another mother who refused to be identified.

This Sunday, while it’s a fun day for many, can trigger homesickness in many mothers.

Amid homesickness and the strong longing to feel the embrace of their children, these mothers consider themselves resilient and are willing to perform their motherly duties by providing for their children the best they can.