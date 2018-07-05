Mothers raise doubts over hospital’s policy regarding births, exams

Several mothers have expressed concern over hospitals’ policy of not allowing fathers to attend pregnancy ultrasound examinations, a significant moment for parents.

In other countries and regions, family members are allowed to attend a pregnancy ultrasound in hospitals and to be present during the birth. Yet, that is not the case at the Hospital Conde S. Januário, where “privacy reasons” are invoked to prevent significant others from attending pregnancy ultrasound examinations. To attend their children’s births, only fathers with special permission from the hospital director (and under special conditions, such the absence of other mothers in the maternity ward) are allowed.

Since they are not permitted to have a companion in the public hospital, some expecting mothers are opting to go to private clinics.

The Times spoke to several mothers about the issue. Some, particularly first-time mothers, were upset with the policy. “I didn’t know that fathers were not allowed in the ultrasound room, so when we got there, that was the first time we found out,” said Judith Caragay.

Caragay, who was a first-time mother, remarked that there are significant numbers of pregnant women who are sensitive about their pregnancy and need support from their partners.

“Especially during birth delivery, particularly if it’s C-section, it’s always better to have one’s partner in the room for you to be able to draw strength from because it’s not easy, it’s scary.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Mayi Pacada expressed frustrations over the policy, which also forbids fathers from attending the childbirth delivery.

“I hope the policy allows fathers during labor until the childbirth delivery. It can help us physically and emotionally, since that is the kind of support the hospital cannot give,” she said.

“The emotional support fathers can give is very different to what the hospital can provide during these events,” said Pacada.

Some argued that it is reasonable for fathers to be present during a doctor’s consultations for them to better understand both the mother’s and the baby’s needs.

“I wish I could also go inside the ultrasound room to support my wife but I can’t,” said a father who was waiting at the public hospital.

“I never understood that. I think fathers or family members should be able to attend the ultrasound. Having another mind and pair of ears to listen to the doctor’s explanations is very important,” expressed another.

“It’s more important for first- time moms to have this support than for those who are [giving birth to] their second or third child,” said another, who was also at the public hospital.

Thus, most of the mothers to whom the Times spoke also attended a private clinic, in addition to the consultations in the city’s public hospital.

According to them, being looked after by a private doctor is better as the information is provided clearly, as well the ability for fathers to attend the ultrasound.

Some mothers also noted that hospitals would only call fathers after they have given birth, after being left alone during hours of labor.

“We’re all alone during labor, so the fact that the hospital only calls the father after the mother gives birth is strange. Especially now that they have raised their fees for migrant workers, I hope they change [their] services and policies,” said Pacada.

“There are also some nurses who are careless and they don’t really care much about how they handle you, so we really need someone who can understand and assist us,” Caragay echoed.

Meanwhile, others suggested that the SAR should work on making provision for alternative forms of delivery, such as water births and home births.

Although some have noticed the improvements regarding maternity services in the region, others recommend that the region should be more “open-minded” in improving maternity services.

“They can try to change and have more options in terms of labor, maternity options and try to actually be more open-minded,” said a first-time mother who refused to be identified. She is set to give birth in the fourth quarter of this year and also commented on the lack of maternity resources available in English.

According to her, most information is only provided in Cantonese. She hopes that the government will also consider non-Chinese speakers.

“I fully understand Chinese but I think the government has to take consideration of the fact that there are a lot of people who don’t know how to read Chinese, and that it is not accessible to migrants,” she added.

“I think we would like to see more classes catering to an international audience, including prenatal workouts in […] water and activities like that, which help mothers relax during pregnancy,” she added.

Although she commended the extension of maternity leave, which increased from 56 days to 70 days, she hoped that the MSAR could work on providing activities and support programs for the community that cater to the whole nine-months of pregnancy.

The Times first contacted the Health Bureau on May 17 to enquire about the procedures a father must follow to be able to attend a birth, and whether the central hospital is excluding fathers from information they should have access to by forbidding them to attend ultrasound sessions. The Times also inquired about “privacy reasons” which may justify a father being unable to have access to the abovementioned information.

No answers were provided by press time.

NHS encourages ‘birth partners’ during and before labor

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service, which is known worldwide, has a policy for pregnancy ultrasounds whereby mothers can bring family or friends to the scan appointment. However, most hospitals do not allow children to attend scans as childcare is not usually available. Hospitals offer pregnant women at least two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy. During labor and birth, women can be accompanied by a “birth partner,” who can be “the baby’s father, a close friend, partner, or a relative,” according to the NHS website. The NHS posted a long list of how the “birth partner” can help, including helping the mother to “explain to the midwife or doctor” what she needs “and the other way round.” According to the NHS, this can help mothers “feel much more in control of the situation.” Birth partners may even be able to cut the umbilical cord, provided that the midwife is previously informed.

