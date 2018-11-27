New municipal bureau to quickly respond to hygiene issues

The future Municipal Affairs Bureau will handle environment, hygiene and safety issues within 24 hours of receiving reports.

Other matters will be responded to within three to seven days.

Once the new bureau commences operations, the public can report municipal affairs issues through the bureau’s new mobile application.

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) is wholly prepared for the launch of the new municipal bureau, IACM president José Tavares announced yesterday.

Recently, Tavares said that in 2019, the unopened bureau will conduct research on old shops in order to determine what measures it can take to support to them.

Owners of old shops will reportedly be interviewed one by one to understand their operations and difficulties.

