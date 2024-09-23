Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2024 Taps the Keg in October

This October, MGM is beyond thrilled to bring back the annual signature party, Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2024, between October 25 and November 5, under the support from the Macao Government Tourism Office. Once again, the 12-day authentic German bierfest will capture the charm of Macau as a UNESCO-designated “Creative City of Gastronomy”. The event welcomes residents and tourists from around the world, highlighting the synergy of tourism, entertainment, gastronomy and culture, to empower the city’s “Tourism+” initiative.

The event has welcomed over 180,000 guests in the past 13 years. This year,the 14th Oktoberfest Macau at MGM will continue to capture the essence of Bavarian festivities and adheres to the classic atmosphere of the German Oktoberfest. Staying in the blue-and-white Bavarian patterned beer tent and sitting by traditional long wooden tables, our guests can enjoy genuine German Oktoberfest brew Löwenbräu, alongside a variety of non-alcoholic options, traditional German food and beverage, carnival booth games, and cheer with our waitresses in traditional dirndl costumes. What’s more, the crowd’s favorite Högl Fun Band will once again fly over from Munich to hype up the nights with dynamic live performances, and essentially bringing back the staple theme song of Oktoberfest Macau at MGM, “Nei Hou, Macau!”. With Bavarian festivities in full bloom, guests can carouse and immerse into the most authentic German Oktoberfest, a cultural extravaganza offering great food, beer and entertainment.

Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2024 will take place between October 25 to November 5, from 6pm to 12am daily at the 1/F Roof Terrace of MGM COTAI. Admission tickets and table reservations will be available for sale at both MGM properties starting from September 25 (Wednesday). The number of tickets and seats are limited, so get them soon before they are out!