Olympic hype can promote sports and health, lawmakers say

Several members of the Legislative Assembly (AL) have urged the government to harness the enthusiasm generated by the Olympic Games to promote sports and healthy lifestyles.

This suggestion was highlighted by several spoken inquiries delivered yesterday at the AL before the agenda.

Lawmaker Kou Kam Fai, speaking on his own behalf as well as on behalf of lawmaker Iau Teng Pio, called on the government to integrate the excellent results obtained by the Chinese athletes in the Paris Olympic Games with the “Healthy Macau 2030 Plan,” recently presented by the Health Bureau.

Kou noted that, as is customary, some of the Chinese medalists are expected to visit Macau and engage with the community.

“Their visit will not only bring positive energy to the Macau community but also the motivating and inspiring effect of the Olympic spirit,” Kou said.

“This initiative will promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle and will encourage the Macau population to actively engage in sports to improve physical and mental health.”

“We propose that the government take advantage of the opportunity of this delegation’s visit to promote the spirit of Chinese sports and the Olympic spirit, with the organization of a sports carnival for all, as well as the development of patriotic education and activities for young people to experience various Olympic sports.”

“This will ensure the population develops a taste for sport and the public experiences the fun and challenges of sport, thus creating an environment conducive to the next National Games.”

“At the same time, preparations are underway for a physical condition assessment of the population planned for 2025,” he said.

Kou said a survey of local secondary students revealed 90% of students were doing insufficient physical exercise.

According to the same lawmaker, “the 2020 Physical Condition Assessment Report for the whole population reveals that less than 40% of students in primary, secondary and higher education reported that they ‘often’ participate in physical activity.”

The lawmaker said both the “Healthy Macau Plan” as well as the Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China, which came into force on Jan. 1, 2023, stipulates that “priority is given to the development of sports among young people in schools.”

“It is necessary to persist in the integration of sport in education, the coordination between cultural studies and sporting practice, and in attributing equal importance to physical conditioning and character formation, to promote the development of young people. This demonstrates the importance of school sports.”

Lawmakers Kou and Iau want the government to use new technologies to track physical activities and sports performance to better evaluate the local population’s physical condition and sports potential.

In a subsequent inquiry, lawmaker Wu Chou Kit noted the same plans from Macau and the mainland to call for more and better sports facilities, starting with the those planned for Zone A of the new landfills.

“The government should consider creating sports spaces for all ages, especially the elderly, to encourage them to maintain their physical and mental health and reduce the demand for health care,” Wu said.

He advocated for various sporting activities to engage residents of all ages and to integrate sports into daily life, to enable new generations to cultivate sporting habits and develop the local sports scene.

Wu encouraged authorities to continue increasing the number of local sports events to attract tourists and spectators and thereby contribute to local economic development.

Finally, Wu urged the government to build sports facilities to help transform sports into a lifestyle.

For example, he said multi-sports pavilions and indoor public gyms equipped with professional coaches who provide training and education on sports will enable residents to practice sports at any time, while also contributing to the promotion of proper sports knowledge and training.

Song Pek Kei wants Macau in the Olympics

Lawmaker Song Pek Kei wants the government to persist in efforts to ensure Macau can one day participate in the Olympic Games and that excellent local athletes can fulfill their dreams on the Olympic stage.

She voiced this sentiment during a spoken inquiry at the Legislative Assembly during the period before the agenda.

Song acknowledged recurring suspensions and delays in Macau’s bids to join the Games, but stressed the importance of the government setting an example for local athletes by continuing to seek recognition from the local Olympic Committee to participate in the Games.

She noted the need to enhance the quality of local athletes by improving professionalization of sports in Macau, to put them up to par with their international counterparts.

Song said increased flexibility in the “Financial Support Project for the Training of Elite Athletes” and other mechanisms be adopted, to ensure promising local athletes do not give up sports.

“I suggest the government improve mechanisms for participating in competitions and training as soon as possible, to provide local athletes with plans and development opportunities amid a thriving sporting environment,” she said.

She noted that this year Macau has one athlete participating in the Paralympic Games. RM