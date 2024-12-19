On board the Shanghai Maglev of regional integration

China today has the longest and fastest high-speed rail network in the world. More than two-thirds of the world’s high-speed rail lines are here. Over 46,000 kilometers of railway have been planned and built since 1997, a process that has continued to grow without pause since 2007. The Shanghai Maglev is the fastest passenger train in the world, capable of reaching a speed of 431 km/h. A gem of cutting-edge technology.

If we look at the highways of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), we will see that by the end of 2020, more than 161,000 kilometers had been built since the mid-1980s. Remarkable.

Some other social and economic indicators are equally impressive and have drawn admiration from the international community.

It is natural for China and the Chinese people to feel pride in these achievements, to celebrate them, and to promote international awareness of their successes.

However, there are other accomplishments which, while deserving applause, also provoke some apprehension and, in certain cases, distrust and disillusionment.

As we mark 25 years since the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the transfer of administration of this former Portuguese-ruled territory to the PRC, it is appropriate to celebrate this moment. But beyond the success and the example of peace and social harmony maintained in a peaceful handover—where the rights and expectations of residents were generally respected—it is also important to analyze what has not gone so well, what remains unfinished, and what needs to be adjusted.

Without going into too much detail, I will say that while Macau’s GDP grew from $6.43 billion (2000) to $47.06 billion (2023, source: Statista), and its population increased from 425,518 (1999) to 704,129 (2023)—providing living conditions and security for those able to move here—some other indicators should, in certain cases, cause concern, and in others, shame.

Inequalities remain glaring. Labor rights are severely lacking in various aspects. It is unacceptable that labor legislation provides for only 6 days of paid annual leave for most workers, while the public administration has expanded, and the few who access it enjoy 22 days of annual leave. Workers in the PRC and Hong Kong, on average, have more paid annual leave, as a legislator recently pointed out in the Legislative Assembly. The same applies to maternity leave. Similarly, it is outrageous that public servants, with shorter working hours, enjoy more public holidays and compensatory days off than workers in the private sector.

Real estate speculation has grown uncontrollably because it benefits elites and property owners, to the detriment of most residents and disadvantaged classes. Air quality, surrounding waters, traffic flow, and the environment have all worsened. Diseases associated with underdevelopment that had been eradicated have reemerged. Traffic is chaotic, buses are always full, and parking spaces are lacking. Supermarket prices have risen significantly.

Too many cases of corruption have damaged the image of Macau and its governance. The privileged relationships with certain economic groups and disreputable individuals were regrettable.

The use of Portuguese, an official language, has declined in courts and public administration. Unnecessary and unforeseen barriers have been created for its speakers, complicating their lives and harming residents who need it to defend their rights and legitimate interests.

Secrecy in governance procedures, which should be transparent, has increased. The contracts with gaming concessionaires are not public, which never happened before.

Certain civic and political rights have been curtailed without justification, driven by prejudice, narrow-mindedness, insecurity among decision-makers, and incorrect interpretations of the 1987 Sino-Portuguese Joint Declaration—deviating from both its spirit and letter—and the Basic Law. Qualified and well-meaning individuals, who served Macau and China well for decades, have been lost.

Electoral reform has reduced participation and representation of broad sectors of the population, distancing Macau from the capitalist system’s norms that were to remain unchanged for 50 years. Opportunities for economic growth, diversification, and development have been lost due to incompetence and disregard for public funds by some leaders. Autonomy has been undermined.

Twenty-five years on, most of us, myself included, will say with satisfaction that it was worth it. The creation of the Macau SAR was, and is, a success.

However, as with all things in life, there must be balance, good sense, and good faith. Risks must be managed before decisions are made, not after consequences arise.

In recent years, the speed of integration has matched that of the Shanghai Maglev, but the results have not been brilliant. If a train departs before its time, it leaves passengers behind, frustrating expectations. If it arrives at its destination station at 300 km/h, it risks failing to stop and crashing into the façade.

It is wise to mitigate this risk if we do not want the identity of the Macau SAR to dissolve definitively, becoming an insipid, ugly, and polluted place by the end of the transition period.

Sérgio de Almeida Correia, Lawyer and political scientist