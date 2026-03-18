Owners of ‘three-nil’ buildings urged to discuss tailored management models

In response to ongoing public concerns about “three-nil” buildings – those lacking management, maintenance, and security – local authorities have announced that property owners can discuss and agree on suitable management models tailored to their buildings’ specific conditions, including the option for “joint building management” to address issues related to public order, sanitation, and noise.

Ho Ion Sang, vice-president of the Legislative Assembly (AL), has submitted a written inquiry to the authorities concerning building management in Macau, highlighting the long-standing practical challenges in this area.

He remarkef that “three-nil buildings,” as well as buildings with a high concentration of elderly residents living alone, face increased risks related to public health, facility maintenance, residential safety, and fire safety.

The lawmaker further highlighted several persistent issues within private buildings, noting that public areas often suffer from problems such as dripping air conditioners, encroachment on common areas, objects being thrown from heights, and littering – challenges that are difficult to regulate.

He urged the authorities to consider innovative solutions to help private buildings overcome these long-standing management challenges, emphasizing the need to “address the issues at their source.”

The authorities emphasized their commitment to addressing concerns raised by Ho, particularly regarding objects being thrown from heights.

They noted that public awareness campaigns are ongoing both online and offline. In January, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) conducted 18 safety visits and outreach activities, along with 15 street-level awareness campaigns.

According to a written response to Ho, law enforcement continues to disseminate information, such as tips for preventing objects from being thrown from heights, through its mobile app and official social media platforms to promote legal awareness and encourage public compliance.

A review of past reports indicates that as early as last year, authorities stressed that the key measure for preventing objects from being thrown from heights is to enhance public awareness of civic responsibility.

They also noted that public order, sanitation, and noise issues associated with “three-nil” buildings must be addressed by improving existing management systems, clarifying when authorities can intervene, and exercising their official powers to ensure these buildings transition from being “three-nil” to properly managed.

The authorities’ written response also addressed issues related to encroachment on common areas in private buildings and community environmental hygiene.

They reported that in 2025, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) conducted a total of 11,760 fire safety inspections and patrols, including 5,957 inspections of residential buildings.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) prosecuted over 14,000 cases involving illegal dumping of garbage, obstructing public streets with clutter, and instances of water dripping or sewage discharging from air conditioners. As noted, the IAM also referred to 105 cases of sewage flowing onto public streets.

The authorities emphasized that property owners should collectively monitor the condition of their buildings and convene meetings of unit owners to establish a management body.

This body would be responsible for managing and maintaining the common areas, enhancing the living environment, and discussing suitable management models tailored to the specific conditions of their building, including the option for “joint building management.”

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