Customs arrests two attempting to leave Macau illegally by boat

The Customs Service (SA) intercepted a wooden sampan carrying two men who were attempting to exit Macau illegally.

According to an SA report, the men were caught engaging in unlawful conduct on the evening of March 14.

The Customs said the case came to light after it received a communication from the Public Security Police Force regarding suspected smuggling activities near the Taipa waterfront recreation area.

Using the maritime intelligence monitoring system, the SA detected a suspicious vessel in the waters opposite the location. Customs immediately deployed patrol boats, officers, and a drone team to intercept the vessel.

The SA located the motorized wooden sampan and stopped the occupants near the Border Gate.

After questioning and further investigation, the SA learned that the two male suspects, mainland residents aged 29 and 40, were attempting to leave Macau illegally. One of the men was subject to a judicial ban on leaving Macau, while the second was assisting him.

The first man is suspected of committing illegal immigration, aggravated by the judicial ban, while the second is suspected of assisting in illegal entry, exit, and stay.

The SA has transferred the case to the Public Prosecutions Office, and both men were presented to a judge, who ordered their pre-trial detention.

The Customs added that it will continue to strengthen maritime and coastal policing, closely cooperate with relevant departments in Macau and mainland China, and enhance law enforcement to combat all forms of illegal cross-border activities.

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