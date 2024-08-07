Pedestrian link between Taipa and Hengqin LRT Lines completed

Construction of the pedestrian passageway that links the Taipa Line and the Hengqin Line of Light Rapid Transit (LRT) has been completed, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has announced on its website.

The footbridge structure links the Lotus Station of the Taipa Line to the HE1 Station of the Hengqin Line to allow passengers to transfer between the two lines.

The structure is located on the previous site of the Lotus Border and is part of the larger multifunctional building that the government is constructing in the area.

The passageway will connect the two stations on the first floor on both ends allowing the two lines to be connected on the same floor, facilitating the movement of citizens and tourists.

The DSOP noted that the other areas of the multifunctional building will be starting “in due time” according to the progress of the design works.

According to the same bureau, the construction of the Hengqin Line will be completed before the end of this year with the travel time between HE1 and HE2 Station, located at the Hengqin Port, to be around 3 minutes.

The construction of the passageway started in October 2022 and needed to coordinate with the construction of the LRT Hengqin Line.

The Hengqin Line, measuring 2.2 kilometers, along with the Taipa Line extension to Seac Pai Van (Coloane), which spans 1.6 kilometers, is anticipated to commence operations soon, with the latter having been completed in June.

To the Times last month, the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited said that the number of passengers using this transport system will increase after the opening of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin Lines this year.

The company refused to forecast the expected number of passengers that will use the LRT on a monthly or daily basis after the opening of the two new lines.