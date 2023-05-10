PH consulate awaits autopsy of woman’s death, ready to provide assistance

The Philippine Consulate General is in touch with local police as authorities investigate the recent death of a Filipino national who tested positive for Influenza A and passed away after being injected with glutathione.

The 30-year-old foreign worker was pronounced dead on May 6, two days after undertaking the whitening injection performed by a fellow domestic worker from Indonesia. That same day, she was sent to the public hospital by ambulance due to a high fever and disorientation.

According to the Philippine Consulate, the office’s national assistance section have already reached out to local police and was assured that the case is being investigated by the Judiciary Police.

“The next of kin of the deceased has already reached out to our office, so appropriate government assistance will be rendered as required,” Consul General Porfirio Mayo, Jr. told the Times.

“If it happens that the deceased is an active Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) member, then of course, appropriate OWWA assistance will be given.”

Under OWWA’s assistance, her beneficiary is entitled to PHP100,000 (around MOP15,000) for death due to natural causes and PHP200,000 for accidental death.

A funeral grant of PHP20,000 will also be given.

However, according to Mayo, appropriate assistance will be provided to the national’s family once the investigation is closed and her remains are ready to be brought back home.

Currently, the police have not ruled out the possibility of pressing additional charges against the suspect, who practices medical procedures without a license, should the post-mortem analysis reveal a connection between the death and the injections.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. LV