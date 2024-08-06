Police recover MOP10 million in stolen goods

A Chinese man was arrested in Zhongshan after stealing approximately MOP10 million worth of property from a luxury residence. The 40-year-old suspect, who fled to the mainland after the crime, was apprehended and intercepted by police Sunday afternoon.

At a Judiciary Police press conference yesterday, the incident was revealed to have occurred late Saturday night.

The man broke into a luxury villa armed with a hammer, shovel, and other tools believed to have been stolen from a nearby construction site.

Over nearly three hours, he managed to drag a safe from a cloakroom and pry it open, stealing a significant amount of jewelry, watches, and foreign currency. During the theft, the suspect suffered injuries, leaving a substantial amount of blood at the scene.

After the crime, he reportedly changed his clothes at the hotel room of a 34-year-old accomplice before escaping through Hengqin Port.

Authorities were notified and quickly initiated an investigation. They coordinated with the Zhuhai Municipal Public Security Bureau, leading to the suspect’s interception in Zhongshan at around 3 p.m. Sunday. Most of the stolen items were recovered during the arrest.

Considering the scope of the crime, the 40-year-old could potentially face a prison sentence of three to 10 years under Article 264 of China’s Criminal Law for the items stolen, in addition to a fine and confiscation of stolen goods. Nadia Shaw