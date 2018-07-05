Police school plans campus expansion and revamp

Macau Security Force Superior School (ESFSM) is planning to improve the school’s dormitories and facilities, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak said yesterday on the sidelines of the ESFSM’s 30th anniversary ceremony.

“I hope there can be a plan within this year,” said Wong, who explained that the expected improvements include new training technologies and facilities.

“The campus is rather worn out and the relevant teaching facilities can’t keep up with new security issues,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, the academy is planning to use the city’s current Coloane Prison land after the new prison, located in Ka Ho, is put into operation.

“Several security departments are working on the campus, including the Police Dog Unit. […] In 2019, the building of the Police Dog Unit should be ready, which will give us extra space to make plans,” said Hoi Sio Iong, president of ESFSM, who also said, “the campus has been used for 30 years, [we] will make a new overall study [and consider] whether we can build a pool and add another floor [to the building].”

In addition, Hoi disclosed that ESFSM hopes to offer a master’s degree, at the earliest, in the academic year 2019-2020.

“It depends on the progress of [the] law amendment,” said Hoi, explaining that for ESFSM to offer a master’s degree, it requires that the city amends the laws relating to school management. JZ

