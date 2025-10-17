Police target suspected prostitution and traffic violations

The Public Security Police have continued their crackdown across the city, inspecting multiple massage centers and increasing checks in various districts over the past two days (Oct. 14–15). Authorities stopped 115 people, referring three women suspected of prostitution to relevant departments for follow-up. During vehicle inspections, police checked 32 cars and prosecuted three violations, including excessive exhaust noise, failure to use headlights, and not wearing seat belts.

