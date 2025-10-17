Brief

Police target suspected prostitution and traffic violations

- Friday, October 17, 2025 - 8 hours ago No Comments 1,714 Views

The Public Security Police have continued their crackdown across the city, inspecting multiple massage centers and increasing checks in various districts over the past two days (Oct. 14–15). Authorities stopped 115 people, referring three women suspected of prostitution to relevant departments for follow-up. During vehicle inspections, police checked 32 cars and prosecuted three violations, including excessive exhaust noise, failure to use headlights, and not wearing seat belts.

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Macau