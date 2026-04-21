Passenger caught concealing 7.62kg of silver pellets at Hengqin Port

A passenger was suspected of concealing 7.62 kilograms of silver pellets while attempting to enter mainland China via the Hengqin Port, and was intercepted by customs officers under Gongbei Customs. Gongbei Customs said the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on April 10, when officers conducting inspections at the inbound clearance hall noticed the traveller walking abnormally after entering through the “green channel.” A subsequent inspection revealed six packets of silver pellets wrapped in plastic bags strapped to the passenger’s calves. The case is under further investigation.

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