Portuguese authorities investigate dismissal of five EPM staff

Portuguese Education authorities are investigating the dismissal of five staff members from the Portuguese School of Macau (EPM), the Office of the Minister of Education, Science, and Innovation of Portugal (MECI), Fernando Alexandre, has told the Times.

According to the communication, at the request of Minister Alexandre the Inspectorate-General of Education and Science (IGEC) has opened an investigation into the EPM “to determine the circumstances the director [Acácio de Brito] dismissed four teachers and one senior technician,” the MECI said.

The matter involves four teachers and one psychologist who are part of a larger group of staff members (most of whom are teachers) that earlier on had received notification from the school that their contract had been terminated.

MECI also said the start of the investigation has immediate effects on the dismissal of the staff members who will now stay on duty at the school, at least until the investigation is concluded.

“Instructions were also given, during the EPM Foundation Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday [June 27], for these teachers and senior technicians to remain at the school until the investigation process is completed.”

The MECI said that “if the investigation from IGEC concludes that there were no grounds for dismissing those 5 workers, their replacement will not be authorized.”

As the Times reported last week, at least six of the staff members dismissed from the EPM have filed complaints with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) following their dismissal from the school claiming unruly procedures.

DSAL has not yet confirmed if there is also an investigation into the cases of the EPM staff members by local labor authorities.