Restaurant receipts plummet nearly 12% in April

Local restaurant receipts plunged 11.8% in April 2024 compared to the same month the previous year, according to data released by the Statistics and Census Service of Macau (DSEC).

In comparison to March 2024, restaurant receipts decreased 7.5%, with Chinese restaurants seeing a 13.9% drop while Japanese and Korean eateries rose 2.1%. DSEC noted the “high base of comparison” as tourism related to the Easter holiday period occurred in April 2023 rather than in March.

Western restaurants were hit especially hard, seeing receipts tumble nearly 23% year-over-year.

The dining sector has struggled against competition from Zhuhai, China, which attracts local diners with lower prices, a greater variety of offerings, and ease of access from Macau. A recent consumer survey found Zhuhai scored higher for dining out than Macau.

Retail sales also declined, decreasing 12.4% month-over-month and 32.3% from the previous year in April. The local food and beverage industry is encouraging small and medium businesses to set up shop in gaming resorts and has called on the government and concessionaires to reduce rental fees.

Fong Kin Fu of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao told Macao Daily that community restaurants saw increased patronage after casino resorts stopped providing free food, according to the Chinese-language newspaper. Staff Reporter