Retail sales up 12.8 percent in Q3

The total value of retail sales during the third quarter of 2018 increased 12.8 percent year-on-year to MOP18.19 billion, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service. Watches, clocks and jewelry accounted for 21 percent of the total value of retail sales, followed by goods in department stores (16.3 percent), adult clothing (13 percent), leather goods (12.3 percent) and goods in supermarkets (6.6 percent). After removing the effect of price changes, the volume of retail sales grew by 11.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, with marked increases being observed in volumes of communication equipment (+24.8 percent), leather goods (+21.3 percent), and motor vehicles (+16 percent). Over the course of the first three quarters of 2018, the volume of retail sales increased 18.5 percent year-on-year.

Share this: Tweet





