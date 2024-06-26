Ruby O, Assistant Vice President of Sustainability & Business Synergy of MGM, was invited to be one of the panel speakers at the International Gastronomy Forum.

MGM recently participated in the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” hosted by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) between June 14 and 23. As one of the co-organizers, MGM actively supported this 10-day event, together with the representatives from nearly 30 other UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy and local parties, aiming to feature the unique “Tourism + Gastronomy” appeal to the near and far, through a series of programs such as the International Gastronomy Promenade, the City of Gastronomy Showcase and the International Gastronomy Forum.

During the 10-day event, MGM’s food stall at the International Gastronomy Promenade has attached food enthusiasts with a variety of local delicacies. Macanese delights, Curry Crab Tartelette and Roasted Suckling Pig Sandwich, rated as the most popular dishes beloved by locals and tourists; Redo Lo, Chef de Cuisine of MGM MACAU, participated in the City of Gastronomy Showcase on June 19 to demonstrate two Macanese dishes with innovative twists, which highlighted the diversity and beauty of the Macanese cuisine; Ruby O, Assistant Vice President of Sustainability & Business Synergy of MGM, was invited to join the International Gastronomy Forum on June 17 as one of the panel speakers to discuss the holistic gastronomy as a catalyst for a resilient future for business and tourism.

To continue the excitement of the citywide gastronomy event, MGM has invited chef Roberto Pongolini from Parma in Italy, one of the UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy, tobe the guest chef at MGM COTAI’s Coast from June 22 until June 29. Joining hands with the MGM’s culinary team, Pongolini introduces a time-limited guest chef tasting menu, withthree Italian classics with modern touches. Additionally, Pongolini showcase his signature Italian dishes during the demonstration session at Coast on June 22, which allowed diners and MGM culinary team member to appreciate the culinary art of the Italian Food Valley, Parma, up close.