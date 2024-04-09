Shortage of local caregivers strains elderly homes and families: Caritas

Elderly care facilities and local families caring for seniors are facing significant difficulties due to a shortage of local caregivers, according to Caritas Macau.

24-hour support for the elderly, particularly those who are bedridden and frail, is one of the most sought-after services offered by Caritas, which operates several dozens of social service programs.

However, the institution acknowledges its ongoing struggle to provide for and accommodate families requesting assistance due to a severe lack of manpower.

Currently, Caritas also offers additional services such as home care, deploying migrant workers to assist families with various needs, and caring for bedridden elderly individuals.

These services are not universally available, resulting in lengthy waiting lists for support.

The reliance on non-resident workers is insufficient to meet the demand for caregivers, emphasizing the need for more local workers, particularly as acquiring work quotas for non-resident workers also remains challenging.

In an interview with the Times, secretary-general of Caritas Macau, Paul Pun, said job posts seeking local caregivers are posted for long periods of time and receive no applicants.

“Unfortunately, local people are not interested in applying for caregiving jobs in NGOs. This has been the reality for almost a year, and there have been no new applicants,” said Pun.

However, the number of people waiting for elder home care services is steadily increasing.

Currently, there are over 1,000 people waiting for these services.

“Even if we only consider 50% of that number, there are still 500 people waiting, which is a significant demand,” he added.

According to Pun, with the support and subsidy from the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), they are able to keep service costs minimal, charging as low as MOP100.

“We aim to charge our clients the minimum cost for our services, but many people are unwilling to pay even that. For instance, we charge only MOP100 per night, whereas the typical cost should be MOP1,000,” he said, when referring to the charge for a caregiver to take care of an elderly person for a day.

“However, if you hire a nurse, it could cost up to MOP4,000 just for one night,” he added.

Pun revealed that a plan to create another social unit is underway. The proposed approach and model would be directed and controlled by Caritas without involving government subsidies.

Clients able to pay at least MOP600 per day will be directed to this unit, easing the burden on the subsidized government-funded program.

“We strive to find donations that can cover the costs, but we don’t want to rely solely on donations because we are a social enterprise. To ensure the healthy development of our home care service, we need a combination of different models,” said Pun.

“We need to be cost conscious and find a balance in providing affordable care. Currently, we are in the process of developing this model and discussing it with the government to ensure successful implementation. If the program is successful, it will be a testament to our efforts, not something that undermines the government’s role,” he added.

“The goal is to reduce the burden on aged care services and benefit the public,” Pun reiterated.

Fresh data from the government shows that the elderly dependency ratio for the local population rose by 1.7 percentage points to 24.8%, equivalent to about four adults supporting one older adult.

In 2023, the elderly population exceeded the young population for the first time, being 106.1%.

Back in 2020, the IAS launched a Caregiver Subsidy Pilot Scheme, where its initial offer of financial relief stood at MOP2,175 for each caregiver.

The subsidy applies to local caregivers of people with severe or profound motor disabilities, as well as people who are permanently bedridden and unable to perform actions without assistance, people with severe or profound intellectual disabilities, and people with severe or profound autism.

Lifehope Hotline trends among younger callers

Data from Caritas Macau shows that Lifehope Hotline is being increasingly used by younger residents seeking assistance for mental and emotional distress.

The entity’s free and confidential support services, available via phone, SMS and WhatsApp, is being accessed by greater numbers of people aged between 10 and 20 years old. Their main reasons for seeking help include “mental health, emotional, and family factors, as well as depression and anxiety.”

Paul Pun, secretary-general of Caritas Macau, said that there has been an increase in younger callers seeking helps with suicidal ideations.

In 2023, the hotline received 5,410 calls, an increase of 35% when compared to the year prior.

“The calls involve young people aged 10 to 20, who express suicidal thoughts and intentions,” Pun explained to the Times.

“The callers are younger and that is maybe because our telephone number is well presented in our suicide prevention program,” he added.

Macau recorded a total of 88 suicides in 2023, higher than the 80 recorded in 2022. In a statement from the Health Bureau (SSM), data shows that 57 of the cases were men, with the fourth quarter of last year recording the highest number, with 20 cases involving men.

Just late last week, authorities reported that a male teenager passed away due to an apparent suicide.

Caritas Macau has launched numerous programs for high school teachers and students to recognize suicidal behavior and provide support. One such program, the “Life Goalkeeper” program, offers three or seven-hour sessions to raise awareness among teachers and provide hotline numbers for government assistance in suicide cases.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as that of their friends and relatives. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or the IAS counseling hotline (28261126). LV