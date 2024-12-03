Song Man Lei appointed TUI president

Judge Song Man Lei made history as the first woman to be appointed president of the Court of Final Instance (TUI). Her appointment was made by Ho Iat Seng for a three-year term, according to an executive order published yesterday in the Official Gazette.

This official appointment comes after she was appointed as acting president of TUI in September, following the resignation of former president Sam Hou Fai in August, who stepped down to run for the position of Chief Executive.

In 1996, Song became the first female deputy prosecutor of the Public Prosecutions Office. In 2012, she was appointed as the first female judge to the TUI. In 2017, she prosecuted her former superior, ex-prosecutor general Ho Chio Meng, to 21 years in prison on charges of fraud, money laundering, and criminal association.

Earlier this year, Song served as the president of the Chief Executive’s Electoral Affairs Committee, which oversaw the election process for Macau’s upcoming new leader. Staff Reporter