Southeast Asian delicacies continue to attract locals

Food enthusiasts gathered at the 19th Southeast Asia Food Carnival for the annual showcase of sweet treats from several countries, which were offered at some 14 booths.

Stalls representing Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmmar and Thailand were presented at the carnival, offering the most famous cuisine in their respective countries.

The event was held over the weekend in the area adjacent to the Three Lamps roundabout, and had stalls offering an array of different delicacies, with those manning the stalls hoping to better integrate their culture into the region.

A Burmese association in the city brought some traditional dishes to the festival, including their own version of fried onion and red bean with garlic, amongst others – including jade jewelry made in the country.

“The more we have festivals like these, the more it promotes our food. Local residents will further distinguish the different food that the regions offer,” said May Thetnwe, who oversaw the stall.

Another stall serving Indonesian cuisine was proud to represent its roots, noting that local residents’ love for Indonesian dishes is increasing.

This year at the stall of the Indonesia Returned Overseas Chinese Association, Indonesian restaurant Rasa Sayang offered an array of its most- loved delicacies, including their own version of skewers and cendol – a typical Indonesian drink that is made from rice flour and served with ice, brown sugar and coconut milk.

“It’s actually our first time […] participating in this festival,” said the owner of Rasa Sayang, Mbak Fia.

“So far, it has been good. This festival helps to promote our food, and many residents like the dishes that we prepare, including those from Nepal and India,” she added.

President of the Indonesia Returned Overseas Chinese Association, Winnie Lo, hoped that similar carnivals would continually be held in the city to also celebrate the 2018 Macao Year of Gastronomy.

According to Lo, the association has been participating for several years and has witnessed the increase in the number of residents who are also keen on Southeast Asian cuisine.

“We’ve been joining every year and more people are coming to the festival. I hope many more can join,” she said.

Another stall, which offered Filipino delicacies, showcased over 10 of its traditional food, including sticky rice balls in coconut milk and a series of sweet rice cakes.

“It has been raining, but our sales are doing well,” said a representative, Marietta Baluyot.

“Every year we try to add different dishes for the locals to try. I believe these kinds of festival help [to] promote our culture and the cuisines we are good at,” she added.

