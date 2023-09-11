SSM: Gov’t’s mental health resources sufficient

The public hospital’s Department of Psychiatry has diagnosed a total of 200 residents in 2022 with common mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and others.

Although, according to the Health Bureau (SSM), the figure was similar to the annual average of past years, Caritas noted that as of August this year, its Life Hotline had received nearly 6,947 calls and online requests seeking assistance – 527 callers were suffering from depression, and 179 were on the verge of committing suicide due to depression.

The government is appealing to people with emotional problems to seek professional support as soon as possible.

According to SSM, it currently has 15 psychiatric specialist and 26 psychotherapists at the public hospital, which it believes is enough to cope with demand.

Chau Pui Leng, director of the Center of Psychopedagogical Support and Special Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, said, “for schools, we have trained teachers to skillfully identify students in need. It is also easy for parents to notice the need of their children through interacting with them.”

Speaking to TDM, Lei Seng Hang, chairman of a psychological association, said that the pandemic has caused more residents to suffer from anxiety or depression.

The causes of depression are relatively complex and may be related to factors such as genetics, psychological qualities, or environment.

Lei encouraged residents who show symptoms such as loss of appetite, changes in sleeping conditions, lack of motivation for life, or refusal to contact the outside world to seek for professional help.

Earlier this year, a local survey shows that a number of teenagers seeking mental health services remains steady this year, with 35% of middle school students still suffering from “severe” anxiety.

Also, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has said in his latest written inquiry that healthcare for workplace mental health is becoming critical in Macau for a variety of reasons.

He called on government to implement more and better specific measures to combat mental health issues among the working population, and also called on the government to exert additional efforts to destigmatize mental health issues.

The Social Welfare Bureau encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as that of their friends and relatives. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or the IAS counseling hotline (28261126).