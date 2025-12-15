SSM reiterates plan to trial street smoking ban in 2026

Health Bureau director Alvis Lo confirmed a 2026 pilot for a street smoking ban, building on recent no-smoking zones established at three schools and one nursery.

The initiative targets both sides of the pedestrian walkway at Alameda Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção in ZAPE to curb “smoking while walking,” and also aims to support the government’s push for a smoke-free city.

Lo commented on the pilot program on the sidelines of yesterday’s 12th Cross-Strait, Hong Kong, and Macao Tobacco Control Conference. The event drew 380 professionals to discuss tobacco control trends and strategies.

He explained to the media that before amending laws, officials will gather public input from community groups to refine details, including smoking area density. “This new model covers a relatively large area,” Lo remarked.

Lo added, “For example, how densely should smoking areas be set up in a certain area? Where should they be placed? Will this cause differing opinions?”

“We have two aspects,” he continued. “First, we will conduct pilot projects. Second, during this period, we will seek opinions from different community groups. They have given us many new ideas. Finally, we will optimize the system by combining views from all walks of life.”

Influenza Figures

According to Lo, nearly 180,000 residents received flu vaccinations this year, meeting targets.

More than 30% of every 100 residents seeking care for respiratory symptoms and fever test positive for influenza.

SSM continues to urge elderly people, children, and those with chronic diseases to get vaccinated promptly.

