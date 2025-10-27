SSM warns public of influenza surge with over 1,000 cases reported

The Health Bureau (SSM) has reported that Macau recorded over 1,000 cases of seasonal influenza in September – a 6.4-fold increase compared to last year – while authorities anticipate a decrease in the transmission risk for chikungunya and dengue fever as the weather cools and rainfall diminishes.

During the peak flu season, the bureau reported on Saturday that over 1,000 cases were recorded in Macau for September alone. Adult visits for influenza-related illnesses doubled from approximately 186 to 365 cases, while children’s visits surged nearly 90%, rising from 344 to 645 cases.

The bureau also reported 12 critical cases, involving patients aged 35 to 86, three-quarters of whom had not received the flu vaccine. The public, especially high-risk groups, was urged to get vaccinated promptly.

Since September 30, the bureau has prioritized flu vaccinations for high-risk groups, administering 61,000 doses as of October 22, an 8% increase from 56,000 doses last year.

According to the bureau, free flu vaccinations for all residents are expected to be available in mid-to-late November.

Meanwhile, Macau has recently reported multiple imported cases of dengue fever and chikungunya fever; however, authorities expect this trend to diminish as the weather cools and rainfall decreases. SSM director Alvis Lo stated, “Both diseases require the Aedes albopictus mosquito as a vector, which breeds more readily during hot, rainy periods. Historically, mosquito breeding declines significantly after late November.”

He further emphasized that there is currently no risk of community transmission, with local cases remaining low. According to him, the bureau has conducted over 2,500 mosquito control operations this year and has collaborated with the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to maintain sanitation efforts at hotspot areas.

During a recent joint operation, only five out of 100 inspected households were found to have containers with stagnant water harboring mosquito larvae, representing a 70% decrease from August.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the health chief expressed confidence in safeguarding public health and urged residents to continue mosquito prevention efforts, reminding individuals experiencing symptoms like fever or joint pain to seek medical attention promptly.

