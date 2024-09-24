Students explore educational opportunities abroad at university fair

The International School of Macao (TIS) hosted its University Fair 2024 yesterday, drawing students from across Macau eager to explore higher education options. Now in its 13th year, this event has become a vital resource for students looking to connect with top universities worldwide.

The fair opened its doors at 10 a.m. and ran until 4:30 p.m., providing a free platform for students to investigate academic opportunities both locally and internationally.

This year’s fair featured a lineup of institutions, including Queen Mary University, the University of Hertfordshire, the University of East Anglia, and the University of Auckland, among others. Representatives from renowned schools such as Les Roches Global Hospitality Education and the University of British Columbia were also present, offering insights into their programs and admission processes.

Kavi Khemlani, a representative from Les Roches, highlighted the school’s commitment to experiential learning, stating,“What makes Les Roches particularly attractive to students in Macau is its commitment to experiential learning, which combines academic rigor with practical training in real-world environments.”

Les Roches is celebrated for its innovative approach to hospitality management, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain, and Abu Dhabi. The institution offers diverse programs ranging from bachelor’s degrees in Global Hospitality Management to specialized master’s degrees focusing on areas like Hospitality Strategy and Digital Transformation.

He noted that the Spain campus is especially appealing to Macau students holding Portuguese passports due to significant cost savings associated with EU membership. Students with EU passports can benefit from easier access to student visas and substantially lower tuition fees compared to non-EU students.

Tuition fees for EU students at Les Roches Marbella typically range from €11,000 to €13,000 per semester for bachelor’s programs, while international students may face fees between €14,000 and €16,000 per semester.

During discussions with the Times, TIS students shared their university aspirations.

Form 4 students Bernice Lo and Narisa Chu expressed interest in biology and potential study destinations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. They acknowledged the rigorous academic preparations they are undertaking at TIS, including essential science and math courses. “They will help you a lot and give you more support,” Chu noted about the guidance provided by academic counselors.

Beatriz Ho, a Form 6 student from The School of the Nations, expressed her interest in psychology programs at various universities, mentioning, “I am also considering studying in Edinburgh and a few universities in Canada.” While she acknowledges the competitive nature of these programs, she remains hopeful about her future. Ho commented on her busy final year, saying, “My final year has been pretty hectic, but I will manage,” reflecting her thoughts as she navigates the challenges of the International Baccalaureate program and the pressures of early decision applications.

Last year’s fair attracted over 800 students and featured representatives from prestigious institutions such as Durham University and the University of Hong Kong. Feedback from university officials praised TIS students for their preparedness and engagement during the event.

Since its inception, the TIS University Fair has evolved into an essential resource for students navigating the complexities of higher education.

A school representative stated, “At TIS, we are always thinking about the future and working to shape it today for our students.” The event not only showcases global universities but also provides insights into admissions processes, scholarship opportunities, and campus life. Nadia Shaw