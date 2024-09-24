Surge in bacterial food poisoning cases reported in August

The Health Bureau (SSM) has reported an increase in bacterial food poisoning cases, with 62 declarations recorded in August.

This marks a staggering four-fold rise compared to just three cases in the same month last year and a 3.8-fold increase from July’s 13 cases.

Bacterial food poisoning accounted for nearly 10% of the total 784 mandatory health declarations made by local healthcare units last month.

In addition to foodborne illnesses, SSM noted a rise in cases of scarlet fever, with 28 cases reported—up 4.6 times from five cases in August.

However, this figure represents a significant drop of 68.2% from the 88 cases reported in July.

Other health concerns reported include 38 cases of Salmonella infection, 18 cases of severe respiratory infections related to Covid-19, and 13 cases of chickenpox.

Influenza cases accounted for 463 reports, while the bureau recorded 102 cases of enterovirus infection and 33 cases of tuberculosis. There were also two cases of whooping cough and one case of legionella, alongside two asymptomatic HIV infections.

Under the Law on the Prevention, Control, and Treatment of Communicable Diseases, healthcare professionals are required to report any communicable diseases they encounter. Currently, there are 45 diseases subject to mandatory reporting. LV