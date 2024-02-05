Survey finds 30.6% of elderly concerningly lonely

Local NGO survey results show that 30.6% of its respondents reported experiencing concerning levels of loneliness or solitude.

Conducted by the social service branch of Sheng Kung Hui from August to September last year, the survey obtained responses from 109 residents aged between 50 and 59, as well as 287 aged over 59. The survey was conducted both offline and online.

In response to the worrying results, the survey operator highlighted that loneliness can jeopardize mental health and may elevate the risk of depression and anxiety, among other mental health issues.

Another finding from the survey is that most respondents reported average levels of mental toughness, which is used to measure a person’s psychological resilience when faced with challenges in different areas of life that they would otherwise overcome to adapt and grow. The NGO discovered that respondents who had stronger mental toughness were better at facing the feeling of solitude.

The group also discovered that measuring the half year prior to the survey period, 55.5% respondents had experienced, perceived or felt deteriorated physical conditions, 43% participated in less physical activities, 34.2% were going out less, and 30.8% had fewer people to talk to.

On the quality of life of the age group 50 to 59 – categorized by the survey as pre-retirement – the survey discovered that the average score for satisfaction with life was 6.73 out of 10 points, which is “significantly” lower (according to the NGO) than results reported by the age group over 59, which generated 7 points.

The NGO interprets this as a reflection of the more intense pressure of life experienced by the pre-retired, and calls for enhanced understanding and concerns over the life, stress and satisfaction of this group of people in the future.

It is also reminded that care for elders’ mental health should be constant and proactive. The survey discovered that 10.8% of the respondents aged above 59 had developed a habit of using smartphones, and 71.4% of them thought utilizing technologies have benefits. However, 74.9% of them still found using smartphones difficult, leading the NGO to conclude that targeted assistance in using technology is still necessary.

The survey also found that improving elders’ information technology aptitude can help improve their social connections, mental toughness and life satisfaction.

The NGO added that with technology use being one of the strengths of young people, opportunities should be created for young people to support older people in learning how to use technology. As such, inclusion and narrowing of generational gaps should be promoted.