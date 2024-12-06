Survey: residents and tourists favor online taxi-hailing services

A survey showed that 90% of residents and tourists expressed a strong preference for online taxi-hailing services over traditional taxis.

The survey, conducted by the Macau Economic and Livelihood Alliance and including over 1,500 participants, revealed significant concerns about the current state of taxi availability in Macau. 60% of respondents reported facing challenges such as limited taxi availability and excessively long wait times, whether hailing a taxi in person or through an online platform.

Lawmaker Lo Choi In recognized the need to enhance taxi services; however, she highlighted that revising existing regulations poses significant challenges.

Currently, private cars in Macau are prohibited from operating for profit, which complicates the implementation of online ride-hailing services, according to Lo.

“I support the concept of further opening up online taxi-hailing platforms and upgrading services,” Lo stated.

“However, we must navigate the existing legal framework, which restricts private car owners from picking up passengers for money.

“To legally introduce online ride-hailing services, Lo highlighted the need for revisions to specific laws. “Achieving this will require overcoming various difficulties and meeting certain criteria,” she explained.

The lawmaker urged the government to develop a comprehensive plan to assess the timing and feasibility of such changes, noting that the Legislative Assembly cannot unilaterally amend laws.

Previously, lawmaker Ron Lam highlighted taxi shortages, particularly during peak hours, as a key issue that could be alleviated by introducing licensed ride-hailing services.

Just last month, the Transport Bureau announced a significant expansion of the city’s taxi industry with the addition of seven new taxi companies in operation. This move comes as the bureau prepares to put 500 new taxi units into service by January. Macau currently has nearly 1,650 taxis in operation.