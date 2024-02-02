Survey shows 77% approval of government training programs

A survey has shown 77% of respondents agreed that continuing government-planned education courses is beneficial for the Macau economy’s diversification.

A local grassroots association commissioned the Macau University of Science and Technology to conduct a survey, which collected responses from over a thousand local young people aged 15 to 35.

The survey also revealed 75% of young people have participated in various training and skills development courses.

The results indicate most respondents have taken advantage of government support for courses such as driving, language and business management.

Furthermore, the survey found 42% of participants agreed training could enhance their job skills, while 38% expressed a desire to learn new skills and change careers.

The main reasons cited for not attending courses or training were lack of time and tuition fees.

As a result, there have been calls for the government to better plan and support these courses, making them more appealing to the younger generation. Staff Reporter