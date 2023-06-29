Tennis tournament to feature Bencic, Fritz and Tiafoe in December

The inaugural MGM Macau Tennis Masters will feature renowned tennis players in a mixture of singles and doubles in December.

Swiss star Belinda Bencic along with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe of the United States were the first names to be unveiled yesterday for the event to be held on Dec. 2 to 3 at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, as cited in a report issued by South China Morning Post.

The three remaining players who will complete at the upcoming Macau Masters will only be revealed next month.

The mixed hard-court event will feature four men’s and two women’s players competing in a best-of-three sets format, with a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set, the report noted.

Day one will consist of two men’s singles matches and one mixed doubles clash, and day two will include one women’s singles and two men’s singles matches.

Tickets for the event will be released in July.

The last tennis match when renowned players competed in Macau was The Venetian Macao Tennis Showdown in 2007; this was the grand finale of a three-leg Pete Sampras vs Roger Federer Asia exhibition match tour. Staff Reporter