The Venetian Arena reopens after state-of-the-art upgrades

The Venetian Macao has unveiled its newly renovated arena, now known as The Venetian Arena, marking a significant upgrade from its previous incarnation as the Cotai Arena.

This state-of-the-art venue boasts a capacity of 14,000 and an array of modern amenities designed for an exceptional guest, VIP and artist experience.

The multipurpose venue is well-suited for large-scale live entertainment, major concerts, world-class sporting events, live broadcasts, innovative MICE events, E-sports tournaments, and other special occasions.

The renovation includes 15 luxurious VIP suites, enhanced acoustics, and advanced lighting systems, making it one of the most technologically advanced arenas in Asia.

The venue features 15 brand new VIP Suites with food and beverage facilities, seven VIP Bunker Suites, 10 skybox suites on level four with F&B facilities, and a VIP Lounge accommodating up to 450 guests.

Additionally, the back-of-house facilities include five-star dressing rooms for its performers and dancers as well as two player locker rooms for athletes alike.

Sands China, the operator of The Venetian Macao, has invested in the refurbishment so as to attract high-profile events. Stephanie Tanpure, vice president of Sales for Sands China has said, “Not only Sands but also Macau is really investing a lot of effort on diversification and changing the perception away from Asia’s Las Vegas.”

“When we reopen The Venetian Arena, it will be one of the most state-of-the-art entertainment venues in our region,” she said.

The arena is set to host a series of exciting events starting Dec. 7, including the NBA Legends Celebrity Game and concerts featuring artists like Charlie Puth on Dec. 14. Nadia Shaw