Trade nearly MOP14.5b in January

External merchandise trade totaled MOP13.59 billion in January, up 19.9% compared with MOP11.34 billion a year earlier, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has shown. Total merchandise exports amounted to MOP1.13 billion, up by 22.1% year-on-year. The value of re-exports (MOP985 million) rose by 18.2%, of which re-exports of footwear and diamond jewelry surged by 155.7% and 71.5% respectively, while those of articles for casino and wine declined by 85.4% and 39.7% respectively.

