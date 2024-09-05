Typhoon Yagi approaching with potential signal No. 8

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has warned there is now a “moderate to relatively high” chance Macau will issue Tropical Storm Signal No. 8 tonight as Typhoon Yagi intensifies. At 11 p.m. yesterday, Yagi was located around 460 km southeast of Macau, packing winds of 150 kph as it moved west-northwest near Hainan Island.

The SMG said Yagi could further intensify into a super typhoon nearing Macau tomorrow. Circulation from Yagi is expected to begin affecting the territory today, gradually increasing winds and thunderstorm frequency.

If Yagi intensifies as predicted and passes within 300 km south of Macau, winds will rapidly rise Friday along with heavy rain and storms, making No. 8 signal likely.

Low-lying areas may see flooding up to 0.5 meters Friday prompting a “relatively high” blue storm surge warning.

Flooding risks will increase if Yagi takes a more northern track or strengthens significantly, so authorities cannot rule out issuing a yellow storm surge alert.

Meanwhile, Macau’s highly anticipated 32nd International Fireworks Display Contest has been postponed due to uncertain weather conditions, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced yesterday. The event, featuring fireworks from teams in Russia and France, was set for Sept. 7.

MGTO is closely monitoring weather forecasts and evaluating safety concerns. Further details regarding rescheduling will be provided soon.

Updates will be communicated as decisions are made regarding the new schedule. VC/NS