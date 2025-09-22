Uber-like ‘Welcome Pickups’ recruiting drivers to start service in Macau

Welcome Pickups, a company that offers transport services by linking drivers with passengers through a dedicated mobile application, is recruiting drivers in Macau.

The information came from a series of posts by the company on its social media platforms.

Founded in 2015 in Athens, Greece, the company, now based in the UK, aims to offer not just transport services but also a way to link local transport providers, enhancing travelers’ experiences by providing, through local drivers, insights on things to do or places to visit.

The services provided are divided into three categories: Airport or Port transfers, sightseeing rides, and In-city rides.

Currently, the company offers services in 357 destinations worldwide.

The company already operates in four cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.

With this current bid, the company aims to enter the Macau market, which has long sought solutions to issues such as the lack of available taxis and the limited communication skills of many in the sector.

As stated, one of the requirements from Welcome Pickups is that partners must be fluent in English.

According to the company, unlike other ride-hailing services, they seek companies officially registered and operating in Macau to partner with them and offer services through the app. They are potentially targeting companies licensed under the hotel industry or travel agencies.

The company proposes to provide training and support to its partners and promises weekly payments for services performed.

As the Times reported in April this year, this type of service has been gaining popularity through social media platforms, with many people in Macau offering tours and private drivers for travelers.

These services were mainly aimed at international travelers and were openly used and reported on by influencers who shared their experiences.

In response to the Times, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) noted that it had investigated several social media posts by unlicensed individuals or companies offering “private” tour services in Macau.

MGTO also confirmed that it has “received complaints about tourism advertisements on social media platforms,” adding, “We have immediately assigned personnel to conduct relevant investigations.”

For many years, transportation in Macau – particularly its accessibility to international visitors – has been cited as a major weakness of the local tourism sector by scholars and experts, who have called for system changes and the introduction of ride-hailing services such as Uber, Grab, Bolt, and others that are common throughout Asia.

Due to a lack of demand from mainland visitors, travel operators have started offering transport services mainly at the ports and the airport. Still, the methods used – approaching visitors directly and offering rides at negotiable, unclear prices – do not appeal to many, who fear potential scams.

Like this: Like Loading...