UM, MUST rise in QS World University Rankings

The University of Macau (UM) and the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) were again included in the QS World University Rankings 2024, with both universities improving their positions.

UM ranked 254th place, up 50 places from the previous year, while MUST ranked 505th from the 681-590th position.

The rankings also shows that in Greater China, the UM secured the 19th position, being the only higher education institution in Macau to make it to the top 300 in the world rankings.

The biggest edition to date – featuring 1,500 institutions – of the QS World University Rankings 2024 introduces three new indicators to reflect the changing priorities of students and the evolving missions of world-class higher education institutions today: a commitment to sustainability; even greater emphasis on supporting graduate employability; and increased international research collaboration to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

In the Asia Pacific, the National University of Singapore (NUS), Peking University and Tsinghua University ranked first, second and third respectively.

NUS is the only institution from Asia to sit in the top 10.

President, Nunzio Quacquarelli, said: “While we have always tried to remain consistent in our methodology, we must also evolve to reflect the changing missions of universities.”

“We recognize that the global student community we serve understands the significance of the climate crisis and sees a real responsibility among universities in supporting the sustainability agenda,” he added.

The QS World University Rankings 2024 top performers are The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. LV