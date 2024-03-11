Wong Sio Chak pledges zero tolerance for police violations

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has said he will not tolerate any law or disciplinary violations committed by any police officers, on the sidelines of a police institute event over the weekend.

It was earlier disclosed by the Judiciary Police (PJ) that a Public Security Police Force (PSP) officer had been arrested on allegations of a major fraud.

When asked for comment on the matter by the press, the security official emphasized that any illegal behavior by members of the security forces will not be tolerated and will be treated with great seriousness.

He also said that the requirements for the conduct of security forces personnel are very strict, and any illegal behaviors will not be tolerated. In addition to being held criminally accountable, there will also be disciplinary penalties, the official added.

In spite of the PJ’s comments on the allegation, the Security official said that relevant details will be released on his blog – The Unceasing Alarm – as well at a later date.

Separately, a significant number of theft cases on busses and burglary cases in private residences have been disclosed by the PJ. When asked if this signals a rising trajectory and a worsening security situation, Wong emphasized that the police are on high alert for these cases. During festive periods, for example, the security forces anticipate and plan for security issues. Promotional and educational efforts are also put in place to remind the public to stay vigilant against crime and fire. As a result, the security official said, the number of such crimes has decreased in comparison to 2019.

PSP officer charged for scamming HKD500,000

A PSP officer has been charged with the crime of major fraud and is currently under investigation, the PJ has announced.

The officer, 36 and surnamed Ao Ieong, started working for the police force in 2013.

According to the PJ, in the summer of 2017, the suspect told their victim about an investment scheme concerning an education center located on Rua da Praia do Manduco. Ao Ieong reportedly claimed that one-third of the equity of the education center was then worth HKD500,000 only, with a promised seasonal dividend reaching HKD200,000.

Following Ao Ieong’s repeated persuasion, the victim gave him HKD500,000 in several instalments. However, the victim never received any documentation nor dividends.

A year later, the victim was told by Ao Ieong that the education center had ceased operations and the license holder was under arrest on allegations of fraudulently obtaining government subsidies. As such, the investment could not be refunded.

The case was later reported to the PJ by the victim.

Investigations have revealed that the owner of the education center did not know Ao Ieong nor did they commence any investment scheme. It was also discovered that Ao Ieong had withdrawn HKD100,000 in cash and bought a car with HKD300,000. The remaining funds have yet to be located.

Ao Ieong, however, denies the allegations and insists that he helped the victim invest in the education center.