Macau will host the WTT Champions Macao 2024, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, from Sept. 9-15 at the East Asian Games Dome in Cotai. The draw ceremony occurred Sept. 7, featuring top players like Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, fresh from the Olympics. Sixty-four competitors will vie for titles in the men’s and women’s singles. The round of 32 matches begins Sept. 9 and culminates in finals on Sept. 15. Tickets range from MOP300 to MOP1,200 and can be purchased via the Damai app or from the event venue.
WTT champions Macao draw 2024
