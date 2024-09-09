WTT champions Macao draw 2024

Macau will host the WTT Champions Macao 2024, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, from Sept. 9-15 at the East Asian Games Dome in Cotai. The draw ceremony occurred Sept. 7, featuring top players like Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, fresh from the Olympics. Sixty-four competitors will vie for titles in the men’s and women’s singles. The round of 32 matches begins Sept. 9 and culminates in finals on Sept. 15. Tickets range from MOP300 to MOP1,200 and can be purchased via the Damai app or from the event venue.

