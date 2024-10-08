Young people face rising mental health risks

Nearly 36% of residents aged 18 to 34 are at risk of moderate to severe depression, a recent study from the Mental Health Association of Hong Kong and Macau (MHAHKM) in collaboration with the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) found.

This statistic comes just days before World Mental Health Day, observed on Oct. 10 annually, aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues globally.

The research study findings noted the risk of anxiety disorders for the same age group (18 to 34) is 25.2%.

The survey, which gathered responses from about 1,500 individuals between April and July, indicates younger participants are significantly more vulnerable than their older counterparts, who show a 19.4% risk for depression and a 14.9% risk for anxiety disorders.

At a press conference organized to reveal the findings, researchers identified work-related stress, family issues, and financial concerns as primary contributors to mental health challenges.

Notably, over half of those surveyed reported not seeking professional help for their emotional struggles.

On the matter, Ching Chi Kong, executive director of MHAHKM, emphasized the need for public education on mental health.

“Participating in mental health first aid training can empower individuals to manage their emotional difficulties and support others in distress,” he said. This initiative aims to create a more informed community capable of addressing mental health issues effectively.

In response to these findings, the local education bureau has initiated new programs promoting mental well-being among students.

Choi Man Chi, head of the Department of Non-Tertiary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, said teachers now have guidelines to identify students exhibiting signs of psychological distress, facilitating early intervention.

As Macau prepares for World Mental Health Day, the urgency of addressing these mental health concerns is underscored by recent events.

Reports indicate there were at least three suspected suicides during the Golden Week holiday, including one involving an underage girl who allegedly took her own life after leaving a note.

The local girl was suspected of committing suicide at her home on National Day, as a suicide note was found in the deceased’s room. The victim was reportedly last seen by her mother around midnight. She is suspected to have taken poison.

A forensic examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death, with the Judiciary Police leading the investigation.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to remain conscious of their psychological and emotional well-being, as well as the health of relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126). Nadia Shaw