Corporate bits | Pop star Sandy Lam to perform at the Venetian

Hong Kong’s original pop princess, Sandy Lam, will bring her “2017 Sandy Lam Pranava World Tour” concert to the Cotai Arena at The Venetian macao on March 4.

Lam started her career in 1985 as a DJ with Commercial Radio Hong Kong before she was spotted for her singing ability.

The singer’s many hits include popular Cantonese songs “Gray”, “Still” and “Crazy”, according to a release issued by Sands China.

She recently appeared as a contestant on mainland Chinese TV singing competition “Singer 5”.

The pop star has won several awards, including Best Regional Performing Female Artist, Best Album, Best Female Vocalist, Asia Pacific Most Outstanding Female Artist, and an honorary music award for her contribution to the industry.

Pranava means “cosmic sound” in Sanskrit, and the “2017 Sandy Lam Pranava World Tour” represents an explosion of celestial energy.

Tickets go on sale today at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

MGM launches ‘Mlife’ membership program

Gaming operator MGM has unveiled “M life,” a new resort membership program which offers exclusive benefits and rewards at MGM properties.

“M life” is available to all MGM guests and includes promotions at both MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. The latter property is scheduled to open in the second half of 2017.

According to an MGM statement, the program entitles members to various benefits and discounts, including up to 20 percent off dining and 30 percent off spa packages.

In addition, members can earn 5 percent in points for every dollar spent in the properties’ restaurants, hotels, banquets, ballrooms and spas.

In celebration of this launch, Macau residents will be entitled to a complimentary upgrade to Pearl Tier status when signing up, as well as greater discounts and rewards.

Sheraton to launch ‘green today, green every day’

Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central will launch its “Green Today, Green Every Day” sustainability campaign tonight. The initiative is designed to make guests’ stays and overall hotel operations as environmentally friendly as possible.

The campaign starts tonight at 8:30 p.m., with the lights of the hotel façade going dark for one hour as part of the property’s “Monthly Earth Hour”, which takes place on the first Tuesday of each month.

With a focus on guest empowerment through “Make A Green Choice” (MAGC), and other measures such as the hotel’s “Monthly Earth Hour”, the program comprises solutions designed to reduce the property’s ecological footprint.

The hotel said in a press release that guests can sign up for MAGC, a guest-empowerment program in which participants can opt out of having their rooms cleaned and towels changed during their stay.

Participants are entitled to 250 Starpoints, MOP40 in dining credit, late check-out and complimentary drinks at selected hotel restaurants.