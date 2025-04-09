AL committee notes revitalization projects had an execution rate of zero

The Follow-up Committee for Public Finance Affairs of the Legislative Assembly has reviewed the interim report on budget execution for 2024 and the second-quarter budget execution report for investment projects. Following the committee’s regular meeting earlier this week, President Wong Kit Cheng told reporters that the estimated execution rates for the government’s revitalization projects – including Inner Harbor Piers 23 and 25, Eterna Felicidade, and the second phase of the Lai Chi Vun shipyard – were all zero. Government officials noted that the six major revitalization projects involve long-term land use changes and excavation of public roads.

