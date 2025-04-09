Third phase of Inner Harbor flood prevention to conclude by June

The Transport Bureau has cited the Public Works Bureau as noting that the third phase of the Inner Harbor South Stormwater Pumping Station and Sewerage Project is underway. The carriageway within the project area will be resurfaced to ensure a seamless transition between the old and new road surfaces for safety. Additionally, new roadworks are taking place between Travessa dos Armazéns and Travessa de Chan Loc, occupying one lane and affecting car traffic toward Ponte e Horta. Both projects are expected to be completed by June.

