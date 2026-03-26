Health officials warn of higher dengue risk

The Health Bureau said mosquito breeding levels rose in February and March, with the ovitrap index reaching 2.2%, up from 0.7% and 1.2% a year earlier. Officials warned that the risk of dengue fever and chikungunya transmission could increase in 2026 due to warmer weather. Higher readings were recorded in older districts such as Fai Chi Kei and Barra, where aging buildings and standing water are common. Authorities have increased mosquito control efforts and urged residents to eliminate stagnant water and install screens to reduce indoor exposure.

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