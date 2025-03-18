Bus passenger volume nears pre-pandemic levels amid peak-hour crowding concerns

Last year, bus services in Macau recorded a total passenger volume of 227 million, nearing pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

This surge, marking a 6% increase from the previous year, has led to growing concerns about overcrowding during peak hours.

According to the Transport Bureau, the average daily ridership was approximately 624,700, closely mirroring 2019 figures, which recorded 629,200 daily passengers.

The two main bus companies operated 86 routes, completing around 9,640 trips each day, with an estimated average of 64 passengers per trip.

Residents have voiced frustrations over crowded buses, especially during rush hours. A local commuter described her reluctance to board overcrowded buses, stating in a TDM report, “I won’t force myself to get on. I’ve waited for two buses before.”

Similarly, another resident emphasized the importance of alternative routes, noting, “I will take the second line if I can’t get on the first.”

In response to the increasing demand, bus companies are taking action, including introducing additional express and special routes, while also enhancing service frequency and implementing seasonal routes to manage passenger flow effectively.

Traffic Consultative Council vice chairman Lam Chi Chiu suggests that citizens consider walking shorter distances to help alleviate congestion and recommends avoiding peak travel times. Engineers also advocate for urban planning initiatives to improve bus capacity and safety, ensuring that the public transport system continues to meet the needs of residents and visitors. Victoria Chan