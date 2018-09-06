Cooperation Forum in Traditional Medicine to kick-off on Sept 20

The “2018 Forum for International Cooperation in Traditional Medicine International (Macao)” jointly organized by the local government and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, will kick-off at the Venetian Macao on September 20.

According to a statement issued by the Guangdong-Macau Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. (GMTCM Park), the event will serve as a launch to the “International Youth Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Exchange Center” and will also host the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement with international institutions and key enterprises involved on the GMTCM Park project.

This year’s Forum, themed “Development and Internationalization of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area,” comprises a two-day event, with the participation of several personalities from the industry’s regulatory authorities, Research and Development specialists and scholars, as well as several corporate executives from Macau, mainland China, Hong Kong, the United States, the European Union, ASEAN and Portuguese-speaking countries, totaling approximately 400 professionals of the field, will be in attendance.

The event’s program features several keynote speeches, special reports, an investment and financing forum, business matching, a salon for traditional Chinese medicine practitioners. This is intended to provide participants with the opportunity to exchange views on issues such as policies, technologies, market prospects, investment and financing strategies concerning “Traditional Medicine, the Health Industry, International Cooperation, and the Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,”, which will encourage participants to seize development opportunities.

Share this: Tweet





