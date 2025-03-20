DSAT plans to revamp parking meter system in upcoming concession tender

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) is reportedly considering public feedback and plans to improve the parking meter system by incorporating several smart payment methods.

According to DSAT officials, the proposal will be included in the upcoming concession tender for public parking services.

Public opinion, as well as input from lawmakers and community advisors who have presented proposals over the past few years, has consistently favored adding various payment methods and modernizing the management of street parking.

The authorities intend to introduce these changes, which will include additional electronic payment methods, moving beyond the current options limited to Bank of China tap cards and Macau Pass cards.

In a report by the Chinese channel of public broadcaster TDM, the vice-chairman of the Transport Advisory Committee noted that the current system inconveniences drivers.

He agreed that more payment methods should be introduced in the upcoming public tender and expressed hope that the authorities would actively promote and conduct the new tender within this year.

The same official also pointed out that the Macao Smart Go mobile application needs to be optimized to show real-time availability of parking spaces, allowing drivers to easily locate open spots.

In the same TDM report, a member of the Central District Community Advisory Board suggested that local authorities consider adopting mainland systems for parking meter management, where payment fees can be checked via mobile mini-programs.

The community advisor also mentioned that finding a parking spot in the city center is often a “matter of luck,” and expressed hope for changes that would encourage more frequent turnover of available parking spaces, rather than their current use for long-term parking.