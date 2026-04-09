Failure in LRT system causes delays on Taipa Line

A failure in the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system yesterday morning caused delays on the Taipa Line, the LRT Company informed on its website.

According to the notice, the cause of the delays was a train failure at Pai Kok Station (near Taipa Village), which occurred at 8:40 a.m. At that time, the company said that service would experience slight delays on the Taipa Line, while the issue would not affect the Seac Pai Van or the Hengqin Line.

The exact cause of the incident has not yet been revealed, with the LRT Company noting only that the incident was due to a problem with a train circulating on the Taipa Line in the direction of the Taipa Ferry Terminal.

The company later informed that train services had resumed normally at 9:07 a.m.

The LRT Taipa Line, which began operations in December 2019, has experienced a high rate of technical failures, particularly related to power supply and electrical systems.

These failures led to multiple service interruptions, resulting in a full system suspension for roughly six months in late 2021 and early 2022 to replace faulty high-voltage cables.

Despite the cable replacement, the system has continued to experience malfunctions in 2024, including multiple breakdowns in September and October, prompting the operator to demand an investigation from the system supplier.

The system has been identified by the government as a priority for local public transportation, taking a very significant share of the government’s recent investment plans.

Currently, the system is undergoing construction of a major infrastructure project (East Line), designed to enhance connectivity between the Border Gate and Taipa. Construction is slated for completion in late 2028, and operations are projected to begin in the second half of 2029.

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